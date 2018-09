Florence's Death Toll

Reaches 17 Eleven people have died in North Carolina, and six people have died in South Carolina due to the storm. Florence was downgraded to a depression

by the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Additional rainfall was

expected to continue

to cause flash flooding NHC, via 'Time' Tornadoes also remain a

possibility in the region. The storm is expected to continue moving northeast on Monday before veering off more to the east

on Tuesday.