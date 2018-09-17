Brett Kavanaugh's Assault Accuser Reveals Her Identity A woman accusing SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault has revealed herself as 51-year-old Christine Blasey Ford. She currently works as a research psychologist and lives in

northern California. In new comments she says of the alleged assault, “I thought he might inadvertently kill me.” No one was told of the incident until 2012, when Ford and her husband went to couples therapy. The White House has since reiterated its support for Kavanaugh, saying both it and the judge "stand by" his denial from last week. According to her lawyer, Ford is willing to testify in public to the

Senate Judiciary Committee. Ford's lawyer, Debra Katz, says lawmakers have not yet reached out to request Ford's testimony.