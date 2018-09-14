History Says We

Should Thank

Women for Beer Beer has often been perceived as a man's drink,

but women were actually the original brewers. Archaeologists have placed

the first signs of beer to about

5,000 years ago. The first written beer recipe is recognized to be

the "Hymn to Ninkasi," from approximately 1800 B.C.E. Ninsaki was the Sumerian goddess of beer. Women were associated with brewing, as it was a kitchen task. Additionally, the only woman on the Sumerians' list of kings â€” Kubaba â€” was appointed as such due to her work

as a brewer. As beer became a product to sell

in early Mesopotamia, women

were still in charge of the beer. Patty Hamrick, writer,

via 'Huffington Post' Fast forward thousands of years to when beer ultimately went from a cottage industry to big business. Guilds and government officials

comprised of men began to take over for profit. In fact, the first association of

brewery workers met in 1447

to protect themselves from

"innkeeper, woman, and provos