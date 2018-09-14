Kaepernick Ad Leads Nike's Stock to Close at an All-Time High In wake of one of the most predictably divisive marketing campaigns in

recent memory, Nike appears to be

doing just fine. According to Bloomberg, the sports apparel's stock price closed at an all-time high on Thursday at $83.47. The news comes just 10 days after Nike announced Kaepernick would be the face of its “Just Do It” 30th anniversary ad campaign. Nike initially faced a noticeable dip in its stock price in the immediate aftermath of the announcement. The fall of 3% has since been made up and more. Its safe to say Nike likely isn‘t regretting its decision to work with Kaepernick so far.