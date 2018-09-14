Jemele Hill to Leave ESPN The outspoken sports personality made the announcement On Twitter Friday. Hill attracted national attention last year for posting opinionated messages on social media. In one of her tweets, Hill referred to President Trump as a "white supremacist." She was also suspended by ESPN for

two weeks for tweeting support of calls to boycott the NFL. Hill left her role as an anchor for the network's signature 'SportsCenter' program in January. She went on to then work for 'The Undefeated,' a company website that concentrates on sports, race and culture.