Henry Cavill Parts Ways With Superman Role The DC cinematic universe is

getting quite the shakeup. The Hollywood Reporter has stated the actor is finished playing Superman in

Warner Bros. films. Following the report, Cavill‘s team and manager jumped in on Twitter by saying that wasn‘t really the case. Regardless, the man behind the cape isn‘t contracted for any new Superman projects. The only known project on Cavill's plate is filming The Witcher for Netflix. Cavill reacted to the news that he‘ll never play the hero again by posting a strange video of himself holding a Superman toy on Instagram. The British actor landed his first role as the iconic hero in 2013's Man of Steel. Cavill played Superman in three films.