SCOTUS Nominee Brett Kavanaugh Hit With Sexual Misconduct Allegation Senate Democrats have disclosed a complaint regarding Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, to the F.B.I. for investigation. The complaint comes from a woman who accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were both in high school over thirty years ago. The woman first approached Democratic lawmakers in July, shortly after President Trump nominated Kavanaugh. The woman claims during an encounter at a party, Kavanaugh held her down and attempted to force himself on her. SCOTUS Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, via statement Although the alleged incident took place decades ago, the woman says that the memory had been a source of ongoing distress for her. She has also sought psychological treatment as a result.