Georgia School Policy Allows Spanking With 24-Inch Wooden Paddle
Georgia School Policy
Allows Spanking With
24-Inch Wooden Paddle The east Georgia charter school called Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics teaches kindergarten through
ninth grade. The school introduced a new paddling policy
this year in which children who misbehave
would be spanked with a wooden paddle. Parents who do not agree to the policy could see their child suspended for up to five days in the event
they "misbehave." The policy states a school administrator
will take the student "behind closed doors." The student will then be required to place their hands on their knees
or furniture. The student will then "be struck on the buttocks with a paddle" measuring a maximum of 24 inches long. An adult witness
would be present 19 states either allow corporal punishment or have no laws against
the practice. In a 1977 judgement, the
U.S. Supreme Court ruled
5-4 that corporal
punishment in schools Some legal scholars called the ruling
"an apparent low