Georgia School Policy

Allows Spanking With

24-Inch Wooden Paddle The east Georgia charter school called Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics teaches kindergarten through

ninth grade. The school introduced a new paddling policy

this year in which children who misbehave

would be spanked with a wooden paddle. Parents who do not agree to the policy could see their child suspended for up to five days in the event

they "misbehave." The policy states a school administrator

will take the student "behind closed doors." The student will then be required to place their hands on their knees

or furniture. The student will then "be struck on the buttocks with a paddle" measuring a maximum of 24 inches long. An adult witness

would be present 19 states either allow corporal punishment or have no laws against

the practice. In a 1977 judgement, the

U.S. Supreme Court ruled

5-4 that corporal

punishment in schools Some legal scholars called the ruling

"an apparent low