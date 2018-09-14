Andrew Cuomo Wins New York Primary

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has beat Cynthia Nixon in his state's Democratic primary on Thursday. With 93 percent of precincts reporting, Cuomo had 65 percent of the vote and Nixon had 35 percent. Cuomo is vying for a third term leading the Empire State after being first elected in 2010.

Cynthia Nixon's celebrity and progressive values forced Cuomo Cuomo will now face Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro in November's general election.