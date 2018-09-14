Obama Calls out

Political 'Demagogues'

at Ohio Rally Former President Barack Obama spoke at a campaign rally on behalf of Richard Cordray, Ohio's Democratic candidate for governor, on Thursday. Cordray is running against

Republican Mike DeWine,

who is known for his

opposition to Obamacare. During his speech, Obama blasted "demagogues who promise simple fixes to complicated problems" and implored supporters to vote on November 6. Though he never specifically mentioned

President Donald Trump, a reference to "the

person in the White House" was made, followed

by a statement that "none of this is normal." Obama went on to criticize Republicans in Congress, saying that instead of providing a system of checks and balances on Trump's behavior, "you see Republicans bending over backwards to be a shield." This was the third campaign appearance

for the former president in less than a week. Last Friday, he gave a speech at the University of Illinois and then campaigned for Democratic Hous