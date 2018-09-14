Lil Wayne Talks Upcoming Album and Reveals Suicide Attempt The rapper opened up in a new cover story with ’Billboard.' Lil Tunechi talked about the highly anticipated release for his album

Tha Carter V later this year and its delay. Lil Wayne, to 'Billboard' On the album, there is

one song that addresses

Weezy‘s suicide attempt

when he was 12. Mack Maine, president of Young Money Entertainment, revealed what made Wayne decide to open up about his suicide attempt. Mack Maine, to ’Billboard‘ Mack Maine, to ’Billboard‘ At the time, Wayne found

a gun in his mother‘s house

and shot himself in the chest,

just missing his heart. Wayne had previously called it an accident Young Money recently shared the presumed cover art for 'Tha Carter V,' but no official release date has been announced.