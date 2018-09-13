Suspected Gas Explosions Set Fire to 60-100 Massachusetts Homes
Suspected Gas Explosions
Set Fire to 60-100
Massachusetts Homes Massachusetts State Police (MSP) announced via Twitter that 39 locations were affected by "fires and explosions" in the Merrimack Valley outside of Boston. At least four people including a
firefighter have been injured
in the "gas-related fires." MSP were advising
that residents in the area Joseph Soloman, Methuen Police Chief, via Fox News Columbia Gas of Massachusetts was
shutting down service to around
8,000 customers in an effort to
prevent further explosions. The office of Governor
Charlie Barker said they are MSP said it was "far too early to speculate on cause" of the fires.