General Motors Issues Recall of

Over 1 Million

Pickup Trucks The recall by the manufacturer is due to steering malfunctions, which can lead

to crashes. GM says it has identified 30 crashes and two injuries due to the defect. No deaths have been reported thus far. The recall covers certain 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC 1500 pickups. The Silverado, GM's most popular model, makes up about 44% of the

recalled vehicles. The 2015 Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade SUV are also named. GM estimates that the defect affects only about 2% of the recalled units.