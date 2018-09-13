Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation Vote Delayed
Brett Kavanaugh
Confirmation Vote Delayed The Senate Judiciary Committee
has decided to postpone their
vote until next week Chairman Grassley announced
that the rescheduled vote will
take place on Sep. 20 at 1:45 p.m. Sen. Richard Blumenthal was the
one who made the motion to adjourn. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, via CBS News The members of the committee debated for over an hour and numerous motions to subpoena documents pertaining
to Kavanaugh were presented. Blumenthal argued that
such documents would Ultimately, the committee
decided to postpone the vote After the committee votes on Kavanaugh, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will schedule a floor debate and vote.