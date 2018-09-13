'Europe Belongs to Europeans' Says Dalai Lama The Dalai Lama shared his thoughts on the European migrant crisis during a conference in Malmo, Sweden. While he believes that Europe should help refugees, he added that they should not be able to stay indefinitely. Dalai Lama Malmo has a high population of Syrian refugees. Some are criticizing the Tibetan spiritual leader's statements because he is a refugee. He fled China's repression of Tibet after an anti-Beijing uprising in 1959. The Nobel Peace Prize winner is now based in the Himalayan town of McLeod Ganj.