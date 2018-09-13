CEO Tim Armstrong Resigns from Verizon‘s Oath The head of Verizon‘s media and advertising company will leave by the end of 2018. Armstrong was hired by Verizon in 2015 to oversee AOL. Oath‘s efforts combining the two outlets haven‘t seen significant growth. Oath president and COO K. Guru Gowrappan will act as chief executive effective Oct. 1, the company said

in a release. Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg, via statement. In a statement to his employees, Armstrong said “Oath has all of the right pieces

to succeed.” Some believe this move may even shift Verizon‘s media and advertising strategy. Verizon hoped Oath would compete with Google and Facebook in the digital advertising space.