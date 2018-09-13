Natural Gas to Topple Oil as Main North American Energy Source
Natural Gas to Topple Oil as Main
North American Energy Source The shift among the energy sources
will happen this year, according to
risk management firm DNV GL. DNV GL report, via CNBC The reports also state that
energy demand in the U.S. and Canada
will fall by 43% by 2050. These changes will occur
because of improved efficiencies
in the transport sector Remi Eriksen, CEO DNV GL, via CNBC Remi Eriksen, CEO DNV GL, via CNBC If this shift is to occur, many of the
world's major oil companies predict
trillions of dollars in investments in
oil gas to develop new barrels.