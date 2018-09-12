Cryptocurrency's Plunge Is Worse Than the Dot-Com Crash
Cryptocurrency's Plunge
Is Worse Than
the Dot-Com Crash Virtual currency's
recent downslide Many Cryptocurrency investors
put their money into alt-coins, a
secondary currency to Bitcoin,
and they are being hit the hardest. On Wednesday, Ether,
the second-largest virtual currency,
fell 6% to $171.15 at 7:50 a.m. in New York. Bitcoin was hardly affected, but the MVIS CryptoCompare
index fell 3.8%. CoinMarketCap.com reported
that the value of all virtual
currencies sank to $187 billion â€”
the lowest it's been in 10 months. Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com,
via 'Bloomberg' Crypto optimists still maintain that
the currency can rebound, and that it
will eventually transform the world. Luckily, the ramifications of the current crypto slump will likely be minimal for the
