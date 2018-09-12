Cryptocurrency's Plunge

Is Worse Than

the Dot-Com Crash Virtual currency's

recent downslide Many Cryptocurrency investors

put their money into alt-coins, a

secondary currency to Bitcoin,

and they are being hit the hardest. On Wednesday, Ether,

the second-largest virtual currency,

fell 6% to $171.15 at 7:50 a.m. in New York. Bitcoin was hardly affected, but the MVIS CryptoCompare

index fell 3.8%. CoinMarketCap.com reported

that the value of all virtual

currencies sank to $187 billion â€”

the lowest it's been in 10 months. Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com,

via 'Bloomberg' Crypto optimists still maintain that

the currency can rebound, and that it

will eventually transform the world. Luckily, the ramifications of the current crypto slump will likely be minimal for the

