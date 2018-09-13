Apple's New Smartwatch

Can Literally

Save Your Life The next generation of Apple Watch will be released on September 21. In addition to housing apps, playing music and making phones calls, the Apple Watch Series 4 acts as your own personal heart doctor. The watch also lets users give themselves an

electrocardiogram at any given time. This 30-second process assesses your heart's electrical activity and can be used to identify signs of

possible heart disease. The watch can also detect an irregular heartbeat rhythm that may suggest atrial fibrillation. This is a condition that could increase your risk for stroke or heart disease. The watch will start at $399 for

GPS models and

$499 for cellular models. Preorders begin on September 14.