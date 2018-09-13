California Commits to Clean Energy

by 2045 California has passed a law committing to exclusively carbon-free electricity sources

by 2045. The state is the second in the U.S. after Hawaii to commit to carbon-free energy. At a signing ceremony in the state capital, Governor Jerry Brown also vowed to honor the

2015 Paris climate deal. Jerry Brown on clean energy bill, via statement Under the law, all California utility companies must get 60% of their energy from renewable sources by 2030. By 2045, all electricity must come from carbon-free or renewable energy. A report from 2017 says around one third of retail electricity sales in California came from renewable sources.