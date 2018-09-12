Native Americans Want Yellowstone Landmark Names Changed
is named after Army Lt. Gustavus Doane. Lt. Gustavus Doane helped to carry out a
bloody massacre of approximately 200
Piikani Native Americans more than a century ago. Most of the people murdered
were women, children,
the elderly and the sick. Because of this, Chief Stanley Charles Grier of the Piikani Nation in Alberta, Canada wants to change the name of this particular landmark, among others. Chief Stanley Charles Grier, via NPR They also want to rename Hayden Valley, which is named after Ferdinand Hayden, who called for the extermination of American Indians. Chief Stanley Charles Grier, via NPR Earlier this year, Park County commissioners
in Wyoming voted against changing the names
of both landmarks because people liked
the names and were used to them. Jake Fulkerson, Park County commissioners, via NPR Ultimately, the county commissioners don't
make the final decision. That is left