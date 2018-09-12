Native Americans Want Yellowstone Landmark Names Changed Mount Doane at Yellowstone

is named after Army Lt. Gustavus Doane. Lt. Gustavus Doane helped to carry out a

bloody massacre of approximately 200

Piikani Native Americans more than a century ago. Most of the people murdered

were women, children,

the elderly and the sick. Because of this, Chief Stanley Charles Grier of the Piikani Nation in Alberta, Canada wants to change the name of this particular landmark, among others. Chief Stanley Charles Grier, via NPR They also want to rename Hayden Valley, which is named after Ferdinand Hayden, who called for the extermination of American Indians. Chief Stanley Charles Grier, via NPR Earlier this year, Park County commissioners

in Wyoming voted against changing the names

of both landmarks because people liked

the names and were used to them. Jake Fulkerson, Park County commissioners, via NPR Ultimately, the county commissioners don't

make the final decision. That is left