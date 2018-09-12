Hanoi Government Urges People to Stop Consuming Dog Meat Officials of the Vietnam capital are calling for an end of dog meat consumption by its citizens. The Hanoi People's Committee believes the practice could harm the city's image as a "civilized and modern capital." They also cited a concern about the spread of rabies and leptospirosis. Over 1,000 Hanoi vendors still sell dog and cat meat. The Committee also brought attention to the cruel treatment of the animals. Dog meat consumption is still "very much a deep-rooted habit," says BBC journalist Linh Nguyen. Many residents believe dog meat increases stamina and vitality. The dish is upheld as a delicacy.