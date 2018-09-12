Bob Woodward's 'Fear' Is

One of the Top Selling

Books of the Year The Washington Post reporter's book on the Trump White House sold over 750,000 copies in its

first day on sale. According to Barnes & Noble, it has the fastest sales for an adult title since

Harper Lee's 'Go Set a Watchman' was released in July 2015. On Amazon, 'Fear' has outsold all but

three books so far this year, almost

entirely thanks to pre-orders. Publisher Simon & Schuester said Wednesday it has ordered a ninth printing of the book. This brings the total number of hard copies in print to 1,150,000. In addition to the United States, 'Fear' is also No. 1 on online charts in Canada, the UK and Germany.