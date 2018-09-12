Bob Woodward's 'Fear' Is One of the Top Selling Books of the Year
Bob Woodward's 'Fear' Is
One of the Top Selling
Books of the Year The Washington Post reporter's book on the Trump White House sold over 750,000 copies in its
first day on sale. According to Barnes & Noble, it has the fastest sales for an adult title since
Harper Lee's 'Go Set a Watchman' was released in July 2015. On Amazon, 'Fear' has outsold all but
three books so far this year, almost
entirely thanks to pre-orders. Publisher Simon & Schuester said Wednesday it has ordered a ninth printing of the book. This brings the total number of hard copies in print to 1,150,000. In addition to the United States, 'Fear' is also No. 1 on online charts in Canada, the UK and Germany.