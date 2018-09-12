FDA Threatens to Ban E-Cigarettes Federal regulators are threatening to ban e-cigarettes if manufacturers do not control teen use. According to officials, the use of e-cigs among teenagers in the U.S. has reached epidemic levels. The crackdown by the FDA includes action against over 1,300 retailers and five major manufacturers. The agency says all those in question have played big roles in

"perpetuating youth access." FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, via statement The five brands have been named as Juul, Vuse, MarkTen, Blu E-cigs and Logic. They currently have 60 days to submit plans detailing how they will prevent teens from using their products.