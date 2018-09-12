Kellyanne Conway:

Trump's Attack on

Press Is 'Not Healthy' President Trump has lambasted the mainstream media as "fake news" and "the enemy of the people." But Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, doesn't seem to agree with these statements. On the premiere of 'Amanpour and Company,' Kellyanne Conway, on '

Amanpour and Company' Amanpour asked if Conway had a "red line" for the "potential danger and consequences" of Trump's rhetoric. Conway responded that the constant media circus was due to "intrigue" over "principles and policies."