Apple Website Accidentally Leaks iPhone XS, XS Max and Xr Models One final leak before Apple‘s ’Gather Round‘ event revealed their new iPhone lineup. Information on the tech giant‘s own website gave away the surprise just hours before the tech event. Allthings.now first spotted the new devices in Apple‘s

XML files. The Verge also came across the iPhone Xr in Apple‘s AppleCare XML files. Apple has pulled down the files since the leaks have gone public. The files also revealed the Xr model will come in black, red, white, yellow, coral and blue. The XS handsets will feature a new gold color selection as well. Apple is expected to formally reveal these devices on September 12 at 10 am PDT.