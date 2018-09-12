Starbucks' New Cordusio

Beverage Pays Homage to Italy Last week, Starbucks opened its first-ever location in Milan, Italy â€” the Starbucks Reserve Roastery. To celebrate, the

coffee giant added a Milan-inspired drink to its menu in the states. The Cordusio is Starbucks' most "espresso-forward mocha" to date. Its name is derived from

the Piazza Cordusio, a square

in Milan where Starbucks'

new Reserve Roastery was built. The drink features an extra shot

of espresso, steamed milk, mocha sauce

and cocoa powder sprinkled on top. Starbucks says that the combo is reminiscent of dark chocolate. The Cordusio is available now

in the U.S., Mexico, Peru and Europe.

But hurry! It's a limited time offer.