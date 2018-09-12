Starbucks' New Cordusio Beverage Pays Homage to Italy
Starbucks' New Cordusio
Beverage Pays Homage to Italy Last week, Starbucks opened its first-ever location in Milan, Italy â€” the Starbucks Reserve Roastery. To celebrate, the
coffee giant added a Milan-inspired drink to its menu in the states. The Cordusio is Starbucks' most "espresso-forward mocha" to date. Its name is derived from
the Piazza Cordusio, a square
in Milan where Starbucks'
new Reserve Roastery was built. The drink features an extra shot
of espresso, steamed milk, mocha sauce
and cocoa powder sprinkled on top. Starbucks says that the combo is reminiscent of dark chocolate. The Cordusio is available now
in the U.S., Mexico, Peru and Europe.
But hurry! It's a limited time offer.