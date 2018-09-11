'Crack Pipe' Vending Machines Pop Up in

New York Suffolk County residents on Long Island are on alert after the appearance of three potential

crack pipe vending machines. Authorities are still trying to find out who

planted the machines. The machines featured the words “Sketch Pens” and were mounted into the ground by cement. Ed Romaine, town of Brookhaven Supervisor, at press conference Monday Dean Murray, New York Assemblyman,

at press conference Monday