Scientists Are Working to

Make it Rain in the Sahara Desert The Sahara desert is the largest hot desert on Earth and it continues

to grow. This makes it a perfect fit for

energy projects looking to capitalize

on the desert's massive solar potential. New research even shows that Eugenia Kalnay, atmospheric scientist, via Science Alert Eugenia Kalnay, atmospheric scientist, via Science Alert Yan Li, lead study author, via Science Alert Researchers say that the energy surplus produced by a "large-scale" energy farm in the Sahara could help scientists accomplish other massive

environmental projects. One such project would be turning seawater into freshwater and transporting it to places suffering from water scarcity. This in turn would strengthen health,

food production and could

even improve biodiversity.