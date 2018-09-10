9/11 Victim Identification: Largest Forensic Investigation in US History Continues

Of the 2,753 people killed in the terrorist attack on New York, 1,111 victims remain unaccounted for.

Nearly 22,000 human remains were collected from the rubble of the World Trade Center and surrounding area between 2001 and 2010.

As of early September, 14,549 remains have

been identified, The remaining 7,356 samples are either too damaged