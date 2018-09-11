Mayor Bans Nike Products in Response to Kaepernick Ad

Mayor E. Ben Zahn III of Kenner, Louisiana, requested that the city's recreation department ban usage or delivery of all Nike products.

Gregory Carroll, City of Kenner Councilman, via Facebook New Orleans rapper, Dee-1, also weighed in on Twitter.

Nike's decision to bring on Kaepernick to their ad campaign ignited Zahn's calls for a boycott.

Zahn is not the first person to respond to Kaepernick's Nike ad with a ban on the

brand's products. The College of the Ozarks vowed to remove all uniforms featuring the Nike logo after the Kaepernick ad was unveiled last week.