1.5 Million Evacuate in Carolinas From Record Breaking Hurricane Florence 26 counties in

South Carolina

were ordered to evacuate The hurricane has reached sustained winds of 130 mph and is expected to slam into the Carolinas by Thursday. Meteorologists fear the storm

could deluge the region with

up to 30 inches of rain Henry McMaster, South Carolina Governor,

via The Daily Beast Spokesman, Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines, via The Daily Beast Hurricane Florence is

predicted to hit the Carolinas Roy Cooper, North Carolina Governor, via The Daily Beast This storm pattern is expected

to produce storm-surges from

South Carolina up through Virginia. With storm-surges comes the

possibility of life-threatening floods. Meteorologists say that Hurricane Florence

could become the only recorded

Category 4 hurricane to make landfall so far north.