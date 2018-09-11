1.5 Million Evacuate in Carolinas From Record Breaking Hurricane Florence
1.5 Million Evacuate in Carolinas From Record Breaking Hurricane Florence 26 counties in
South Carolina
were ordered to evacuate The hurricane has reached sustained winds of 130 mph and is expected to slam into the Carolinas by Thursday. Meteorologists fear the storm
could deluge the region with
up to 30 inches of rain Henry McMaster, South Carolina Governor,
via The Daily Beast Spokesman, Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines, via The Daily Beast Hurricane Florence is
predicted to hit the Carolinas Roy Cooper, North Carolina Governor, via The Daily Beast This storm pattern is expected
to produce storm-surges from
South Carolina up through Virginia. With storm-surges comes the
possibility of life-threatening floods. Meteorologists say that Hurricane Florence
could become the only recorded
Category 4 hurricane to make landfall so far north.