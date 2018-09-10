Michelle Obama Teams up With BET for 'Get the Vote Out' Campaign
Michelle Obama Teams up With BET for 'Get the Vote Out' Campaign The former first lady and
Black Entertainment Television
collaborated to produce a
PSA aimed at women of color. The PSA is part of the nonpartisan
"When We All Vote" initiative,
of which Obama is co-chair. The message of
the PSA is simple: Michelle Obama, BET PSA The PSA follows the most
scathing assessment of Donald
Trump's presidency to date, The former president is on a
campaign tour ahead of the
2018 midterm elections.