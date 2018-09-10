Trump Says Impeachment Would Turn America Into a 'Third-World Country' During a rally in Billings,

Montana on Thursday night, In addition to saying that it would be his supporters fault if such a thing were to occur, the president also said: Donald Trump, via 'Newsweek' Donald Trump, via 'Newsweek' If Democrats retake both houses of Congress in

the November midterms, many of them would like

to push for impeachment proceedings. A president can be impeached for "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors." Trump could potentially be charged for alleged obstruction of justice A poll conducted by ABC News/'Washington Post'

in August Donald Trump, via 'Newsweek'