Trump Says Impeachment Would Turn America Into a 'Third-World Country' During a rally in Billings,
Montana on Thursday night, In addition to saying that it would be his supporters fault if such a thing were to occur, the president also said: If Democrats retake both houses of Congress in
the November midterms, many of them would like
to push for impeachment proceedings. A president can be impeached for "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors." Trump could potentially be charged for alleged obstruction of justice A poll conducted by ABC News/'Washington Post'
in August