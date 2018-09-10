What is 5G? The next generation of mobile connectivity is almost here. 5G will be the fifth generation of cellular networking. The connectivity will have a massive impact on how we use

mobile technology. Currently, 4G/LTE networks are used by carriers to connect our mobile devices such as

smartphones and tablets. What exactly does

that mean? For starters, it means your data will upload and download significantly faster. The millimeter wave frequencies used in the technology are higher than those in 4G/LTE networks. This is what unlocks faster speeds on mobile devices. The big four networks have already begun testing to push the 5G evolution. AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint are trialing 5G networks in major cities across the U.S. Verizon will be the first carrier to launch a 5G network. Smartphones and devices currently on the market will not be immediately compatible with 5G services. The nationwide rollout of 5G is expected to hit by 2020.