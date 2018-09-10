Chime Tower the Final Phase of

Flight 93 Memorial The roughly 93-foot tower will include 40 aluminum chimes to represent the 40 victims of Flight 93.

It is the final phase of the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Relatives of the 40 people killed during the terrorist attacks of Sep. 11, 2001, Passengers on the hijacked flight from New Jersey to California fought back against a band of terrorists, Stephen Clark, Park Superintendent, via

ABC News The national park at the crash site includes a memorial plaza, dedicated to the 10th anniversary in 2011,