Cardi B's New Brand of Lipstick Sells Out in Less Than a Day Over the weekend, Tom Ford Beauty introduced its

new line of Boys & Girls lipsticks, along with a hue named

after rapper Cardi B. The lipstick, named “Cardi” is a brilliant blue with a hint

of shimmer. Cardi B broke the news that within 24 hours of its release, the shade has already sold out. Her shade debuted as part of Ford‘s latest collection during the brand‘s Spring/Summer 2019 NYFW show. Cardi's lipstick is one of several Ford will be unveiling this season. The "I Like It" rapper joins others such as Naomi Campbell and Carine Roitfeld in receiving the distinct honor of her own lipstick by Ford.