CBS CEO Leslie Moonves Steps Down Moonves is the most powerful media executive in America to step down in the wake of the #MeToo movement. The exit comes after six more women accused him of sexual misconduct in an investigation by The New Yorker. Ronan Farrow broke

the story. The report states Moonves forced oral sex, exposed himself, committed violent acts and derailed careers

from the 1980s to the early 2000s. Moonves‘ departure comes without a severance package for now while the investigation by CBS continues. If the investigation works in his favor, he could potentially walk away with $120 million. The 68-year-old and CBS have pledged to donate $20 million to organizations that support the #MeToo movement. The donation will come from whatever severance Moonves may get from his leave.