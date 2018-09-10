Hurricane Florence Could Be Strongest Storm in Decades to Hit East Coast
Hurricane Florence Could Be Strongest Storm in Decades to Hit East Coast Hurricane Florence is now rapidly intensifying southeast of Bermuda after regaining hurricane strength
on Sunday. A strike on the U.S. East Coast is now likely Thursday.
The hurricane could be the most powerful storm to hit the North and South Carolina coasts in three decades.
Life-threatening storm surges, destructive winds and massive inland flooding are likely.
Those in the path of Florence should have their hurricane plans ready to go.