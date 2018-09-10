Hurricane Florence Could Be Strongest Storm in Decades to Hit East Coast Hurricane Florence is now rapidly intensifying southeast of Bermuda after regaining hurricane strength

on Sunday. A strike on the U.S. East Coast is now likely Thursday.

The hurricane could be the most powerful storm to hit the North and South Carolina coasts in three decades.

Life-threatening storm surges, destructive winds and massive inland flooding are likely.

Those in the path of Florence should have their hurricane plans ready to go.