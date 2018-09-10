Nike Sales Increase Despite Kaepernick Ad Outrage The company reported a

31% increase in sales. Nike sales grew more over Labor Day weekend this year compared to last year. After Nike released its new campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, there was a wave of backlash. The former NFL quarterback sparked national anthem protests against police brutality and

racial inequality. Many customers announced their intentions to boycott the company on social media. Some even filmed themselves destroying Nike products. However, the sales increase, according to Edison Trends, shows that the company bested their

17% sales increase in 2017. The Nike ad aired

during the NFL

season opener.