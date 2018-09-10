BeyoncÃ©, Jay-Z Reportedly Threatened by George Zimmerman Over Trayvon Martin Documentary Jay-Z's documentary about Trayvon Martin has recently caught the attention of George Zimmerman, who was acquitted of fatally shooting Martin in 2012. The Blast reported Friday that Zimmerman had been sending threatening texts about the

couple to

a private investigator. George Zimmerman, via FOX News According to the report,

Zimmerman also sent threatening

texts to co-producer, Michael Gasparro. Reportedly, Zimmerman told Gasparro that members of a notorious New York City Mafia family were looking for him and had his home address. Queen Bey and Hova

have yet to respond

to the alleged threats.