4 Southwest Flights May Have Come in Contact With Measles
4 Southwest Flights May Have
Come in Contact With Measles Southwest Airlines has reported that four of its recent flights possibly came in contact with
someone who was later diagnosed with measles. The airline is working with the Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to
narrow down people who might have been infected. The flights
in question
are as follows: Flight 5 between Dallas
and Houston on Aug. 21 Flight 9 between Houston
and Harlingen on Aug. 21 Flight 665 between Harlingen
and Houston on Aug. 22 and Flight 44 between Houston
and Dallas on Aug. 22 The infected person was in each airport for about an hour but didn't visit any airport restaurants, according to KTRK-TV. Other examples of illnesses being spread on planes have recently emerged as well. 12 American Airlines passengers
have contracted flu-like symptoms,
and 11 Emirates passengers were
hospitalized with similar symptoms.