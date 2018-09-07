4 Southwest Flights May Have

Come in Contact With Measles Southwest Airlines has reported that four of its recent flights possibly came in contact with

someone who was later diagnosed with measles. The airline is working with the Centers

for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to

narrow down people who might have been infected. The flights

in question

are as follows: Flight 5 between Dallas

and Houston on Aug. 21 Flight 9 between Houston

and Harlingen on Aug. 21 Flight 665 between Harlingen

and Houston on Aug. 22 and Flight 44 between Houston

and Dallas on Aug. 22 The infected person was in each airport for about an hour but didn't visit any airport restaurants, according to KTRK-TV. Other examples of illnesses being spread on planes have recently emerged as well. 12 American Airlines passengers

have contracted flu-like symptoms,

and 11 Emirates passengers were

hospitalized with similar symptoms.