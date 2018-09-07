Over a Dozen Men Near Ground Zero After 9/11 Have Breast Cancer Jeffrey Flynn spent months around Ground Zero after 9/11 and has been diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. He received a six-figure award from the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, Michael Barasch, Jeffrey Flynn‘s attorney, via ABC11 Michael Barasch, via ABC11 Barasch recommends everyone who was near ground zero get checked for breast cancer Jeffrey Flynn, via ABC11