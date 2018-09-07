Scientist Robbed of 1974

Nobel Prize, Now Wins $3M Jocelyn Bell Burnell made

an important astrophysics discovery as a graduate student in 1967. Bell Burnell was responsible for the

radio pulsar, which could one day form

the basis of a "galactic positioning system." The discovery went on to

win a Nobel Prize in 1974 but

Bell Burnell didn't receive the prize. Instead, her supervisor at

the University of Cambridge, Antony Hewish, received the award. Hewish had built the necessary

radio telescope with Bell Burnell

but didn't discover the radio pulsar. Fast-forward 44 years later, and Bell Burnell is

now receiving the Breakthrough Prize for the

same discovery, as well as her leadership and

contributions to science all of these years. Edward Witten, Breakthrough Prize selection committee, via statement The Breakthrough Prize, with an award of $3M,

is the largest scientific award

in the world. Bell Burnell won't keep the money. Instead, she

plans to set up

a scholarship to sup