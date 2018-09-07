Twitter Bans Alex Jones and

'Infowars' Permanently The right-wing conspiracy theorist violated the company‘s abusive behavior policies. The ban is related to a brutal argument between Jones and a CNN reporter. Alex broadcasted the exchange on twitter‘s video service Periscope. Jones sounded off against the reporter and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Alex Jones and 'Infowars' are banned from both Twitter and Periscope. Twitter‘s safety account took to the platform to explain why they banned the radio host. The "permanent ban" comes after similar suspensions of Alex Jones from Apple, Facebook and YouTube.