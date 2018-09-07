Physicists Solve 'Which Came First the Chicken or the Egg' Riddle
Physicists Solve
'Which Came First,
the Chicken or the Egg' Riddle The cause and effect paradox
has stumped philosophers
since Ancient Greece. Using quantum mechanics, a team of physicists from The University of Queensland and the NÃ©el Institute say the the answer is both: the chicken AND the egg. Dr. Jacqui Romero,
via Fox News Researchers used what's called
a photonic quantum switch
to observe the effect in the lab. The device reads the order of event as
"transformations on the shape of light." With the device, the order of events
depends on what researchers
refer to as "polarization." Dr Fabio Costa,
via Fox News Biologists may shake their heads at a
physics explanation for the
chicken and egg conundrum. They contend that biological evidence
shows the safe bet is that
the egg came first. Physicists, however, point to important
future applications of the idea that
both the chicken and