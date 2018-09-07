Physicists Solve

'Which Came First,

the Chicken or the Egg' Riddle The cause and effect paradox

has stumped philosophers

since Ancient Greece. Using quantum mechanics, a team of physicists from The University of Queensland and the NÃ©el Institute say the the answer is both: the chicken AND the egg. Dr. Jacqui Romero,

via Fox News Researchers used what's called

a photonic quantum switch

to observe the effect in the lab. The device reads the order of event as

"transformations on the shape of light." With the device, the order of events

depends on what researchers

refer to as "polarization." Dr Fabio Costa,

via Fox News Biologists may shake their heads at a

physics explanation for the

chicken and egg conundrum. They contend that biological evidence

shows the safe bet is that

the egg came first. Physicists, however, point to important

future applications of the idea that

both the chicken and