Barack Obama: 'Donald Trump, He Is a Symptom, Not the Cause'
Barack Obama: 'Donald Trump,
He Is a Symptom, Not the Cause' Former President Barack Obama stepped back into the political spotlight on Friday, delivering a midterm elections speech at U of I at Urbana-Champaign. Barack Obama, via Global News One point that Obama made
during his speech was that
the U.S. has historically struggled
with progress and "backlash to progress." The former president claimed
that we are currently in one of
those backlash moments as a country. Barack Obama, via CNN Obama went
on to add: Barack Obama, via CNN According to a CNN source,
Obama and Trump have not
spoken since the inauguration. According to an Obama official, additional campaign trips are also being planned for Pennsylvania in September, as well as a New York fundraiser for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.