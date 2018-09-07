Barack Obama: 'Donald Trump,

He Is a Symptom, Not the Cause' Former President Barack Obama stepped back into the political spotlight on Friday, delivering a midterm elections speech at U of I at Urbana-Champaign. Barack Obama, via Global News One point that Obama made

during his speech was that

the U.S. has historically struggled

with progress and "backlash to progress." The former president claimed

that we are currently in one of

those backlash moments as a country. Barack Obama, via CNN Obama went

on to add: Barack Obama, via CNN According to a CNN source,

Obama and Trump have not

spoken since the inauguration. According to an Obama official, additional campaign trips are also being planned for Pennsylvania in September, as well as a New York fundraiser for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.