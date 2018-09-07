Trump to Supporters: If I Get Impeached, ’It‘s Your Fault‘
Thursday night. Trump warned that if Democrats regain control in Congress and were to move on impeachment proceedings, President Donald Trump Democratic candidates are hoping to flip a number of Republican seats in the House this November. Democratic candidates would need to secure 23 seats in order to take back the House.