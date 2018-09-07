Celebrities React to

Burt Reynolds' Death The Hollywood legend died after

going into cardiac arrest on

Thursday at the age of 82. Loni Anderson, Reynolds' ex-wife

with whom he shares a son, released a

statement about the "wonderful director and actor." Loni Anderson, via 'USA Today' Sally Field, who starred with

Reynolds in 'Smokey and the Bandit' Sally Field, via 'USA Today' Other stars took to social media. Dolly Parton, Twitter Sylvester Stallone, Instagram Mark Wahlberg, Twitter