Celebrities React to Burt Reynolds' Death
Celebrities React to
Burt Reynolds' Death The Hollywood legend died after
going into cardiac arrest on
Thursday at the age of 82. Loni Anderson, Reynolds' ex-wife
with whom he shares a son, released a
statement about the "wonderful director and actor." Loni Anderson, via 'USA Today' Sally Field, who starred with
Reynolds in 'Smokey and the Bandit' Sally Field, via 'USA Today' Other stars took to social media. Dolly Parton, Twitter Sylvester Stallone, Instagram Mark Wahlberg, Twitter