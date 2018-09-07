Post Malone Involved in Car Crash Rapper Post Malone was involved in a

car crash early Friday morning in

West Hollywood. Beverly Hills police found a white Rolls-Royce Wraith that crashed through a fence and a Kia blocking the roadway. The Rolls-Royce is owned by Post Malone, but he was being driven by his assistant, No injuries have been reported and no alcohol was involved in the incident. Post Malone was recently involved in an emergency landing situation in New York, after his luxury jet blew two tires during takeoff. Malone reacted

on Twitter shortly

after the accident. @Post Malone, via Twitter